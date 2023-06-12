Congrats! Naturi Naughton-Lewis And Hubby Two Lewis Welcome Baby Boy

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On May 27, former Power actress and 3LW songtress Naturi Naughton welcomed her second child, Tru Xavier Lewis, to the world. Naturi broke the news today with BET through social posts and exclusive photos where she shared never before seen photos of Tru’s hands and feet.

“Two little feet, with ten tiny toes, baby #TruLewis is making his debut…” she captioned the sweet photo.

According to BET, the baby was 6 lbs., 12 ounces, and 20 inches long. With Tru’s arrival, the Lewis family extends to 4. Naturi’s daughter, Zuri, is from a previous relationship.

Throughout her pregnancy, Naturi was both style and “healthy mom” goals as she openly advocated for her health as a pregnant woman over 35. Earlier this year, she spoke to Essence about the importance of having Black women involved in her medical care and doctors who listened and paid attention to Black maternal health.

“It was really important to me to have an Ob-Gyn who is really paying attention to Black maternal health. We decided that one of the ways to ensure that we have support on both ends is having a doula and making sure that this pregnancy is different from my last pregnancy,” stated Naturi.

Naturi has also been open about the realities, joys, and triumphs of motherhood. While speaking about upcoming moves in her career, the actress shared about her challenges as a mom and experiences with daughter Zuri in Hellobeautiful’s January 2023 cover story.

“I let her know that she’s her own princess, and she doesn’t have to look like anything else that’s out there,” she told HB. “It is challenging at times, I’m not going to lie, because there’s so much commercialism that celebrates other races and not necessarily African-American culture. So, we have to do the work on our own. We have to do the work on our own, and let me tell you, it is work, especially with girls.”

Baby Tru’s arrival has been highly anticipated over the last few months as the couple has been showered with love. In April, Naturi and husband, Two, held a gold-themed shower at Atlanta’s popular Loft at 4B. “We are so grateful for the love and support of our family and friends who came together to celebrate the arrival of our baby,” said the expectant parents after the event.

Since today’s announcement, congratulations have poured in over social media, and we are joining in. Congratulations to Naturi and Two, on the new bundle of joy!

