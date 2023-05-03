Halle Bailey Is Magical On The Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey is shining on the cover of Ebony magazine in a show-stopping sparkling blue gown.

Ever since Halle Bailey took on The Little Mermaid, the singer has given us stylish aquatic vibes. She is the cover star of Ebony magazine’s May issue, and we can’t get over how dreamy she looks! Bailey strikes a majestic pose in a sea blue shimmery Gucci gown that has our mouths gaped open. Her glamorous look was paired with Rinaldy Yunardi diamond drop earrings, and her gorgeous locks were gathered into a lovely updo.

Inside the article, Bailey talks about her future career plans, how crucial her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid is, and how this role forced her to mature. “It was the first thing I did by myself, independently,” reveals Bailey. “I had to move across [the world]. Suddenly I was in London, and I was by myself. It really forced me to grow up,” revealed the actress. Bailey’s role in this film allows little Black girls to expand their dreams. For this reason, Bailey was adamant about showing up with all her natural loc glory in tow. “We need to be able to see ourselves, we need to be able to see our hair on big screens like this, so that we know that it’s beautiful and more than acceptable,” stated the songstress.

To read the entire article, click here.

