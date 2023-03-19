Chloe And Halle Bailey Serve Looks At The Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection Event

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe X Halle Bailey knows a thing or two about serving up haute looks. The dynamic sister duo stepped out for the Jennifer Lopez For Revolve Collection launch event, and they did it in style.

Chloe Bailey flexed toned, thick legs in a black belted blazer dress from I.Lyn Fashion Lounge that featured jeweled, tiered tassels cascading from her waistline.

Halle Bailey matched her sister’s fly clad in an orange silk dress from Nili Lotan. The satin dress was paired with matching orange sandals, fitting the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature locs in tight coils, and was all smiles as she showed off the look to perfection.

The starlets shared their gorgeous looks on their social media pages.

Check out the posts below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” while another commented on the pink look, writing, “SHOWSTOPPING” and we have to agree, Halle’s face card never declines!

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay? Did she nail this look?

