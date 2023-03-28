Chilli Gushes Over Her Boo Matthew Lawrence: ‘I am So Happy’

Rozanda Thomas, better known as Chilli from the group TLC, is smiling a lot these days; apparently, more than her bandmate T-Boz has ever seen. The beloved singer and poster woman for abs over 50 is gushing over her boyfriend — former Boy Meets World actor Matthew Lawrence. Chilli and T-Boz appeared on the iHeartMusic Awards red carpet where Chilli opened up about their relationship.
“I am so happy. Yeah, I don’t even know what to do with myself,” she told Extra. “He’s the best. He’s the best for me, anyway” And if you thought she was exaggerating, T-Boz says the same. “I’ve never seen her like this and I’ve been there 31 years… I’ve seen it all, honey.”
Chilli added, “She’s seen it all. We’ve been through life together.”
Matthew feels the same about Chilli. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he praised his boo right back.
“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” he said. “I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before.”
Chilli and Matthew confirmed they were dating in January after meeting each other’s families for the holidays, last year.
