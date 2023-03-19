Subscribe
Yung Miami Is Our Style Muse In Casablanca Dress

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a colorful Casablanca mini dress.

Published on March 19, 2023
2019 Essence Festival - Day 3

Source: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic / Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram over the weekend absolutely serving in a Casablanca dress that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style and banging body in the fashionable ensemble. The multi-colored designer look from Casablanca featured cut outs at the waist and neckline and currently retails for $875.

The colorful mini dress fit the beauty like a glove and was sure to show off her curvy frame in the process. She wore yellow sandals to compliment the fashionable look and served face and body while modeling the look for the ‘Gram.

She paired the trendy look with a super cute matching green mini handbag to add to the colorful look.  As for her hair, she wore her red locs in a sleek and straight style with a side part that showed off her stunning face which adorned a light beat to enhance her natural beauty.

The BMF actress shared the effortless look on her Instagram page in a photo dump as she posed for a few shots during her night out on the town.

The beauty simply captioned the post with a few emojis to let the fashionable photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

Yung Miami has once again given us style goals and is definitely one of our favorite fashion girlies with this fit!

What do you think about the Caresha Please host’s latest look? Did she nail it?

