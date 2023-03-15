Subscribe
Beyonce Looks Magical In Custom Sheer Dress For Her Oscars Gold Party

The Queen was stylishly queening at her Oscars after-party, and we are not surprised.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Beyonce was a dream in a sheer, astonishing custom dress by Galia Lahav at her Oscars Gold Party.

The Queen was stylishly queening at her Oscars after-party, and we are not surprised. She floated around in a see-through, crystal-encrusted dress that melted onto her flawless skin. The bespoke gown featured power shoulders, long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a high split that revealed Beyoncé’s toned thigh. A long train added elegance and flair to the entire ensemble.

The “Alien Superstar” singer accented her look with opulent diamond drop earrings, rings, and white ankle-strap sandals. The megastar wore her hair in long, wavy curls with a part in the middle. Her soft glam makeup complemented her mystical look perfectly.

Beyonce’s gorgeous ensemble was compliments of her long-time stylist Zerina Akers. The designer Akers chose for Bey’s party garb, Galia Lahav, is known for creating whimsical pieces that celebrate the feminine silhouette. The couture brand proudly pinned Queen Bey’s look to their social media account with the caption, “QUEEN B | Our muse @beyonce wearing a custom dress that was created especially for her for the Oscars gold party #GLFashion #QueenB Styled by @zerinaakers.” One follower conveyed our sentiments to a tee by writing, “This is what she meant by Fu©€ up the night huh lol #queenB.” And that she did!

Thoughts on Beyonce’s Oscars Party attire?

