Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

The 2022 Oscars are set to air this Sunday and this year will be extra special because Beyoncé is set to hit the stage for an amazing performance like we’ve never seen her before! As previously reported, the superstar singer, is rumored to give us an iconic performance for the best original song nominee, “Be Alive” from the film, King Richard. The performance is set to be one for the books with Beyoncé’s camp reportedly in deep talks with producers to mount a satellite performance of the song — one that would possibly open the show, and broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, the same tennis court where Venus and Serena Williams trained as children under their father, Richard, whom the film is based on.
And while we await what is shaping up to be a legendary performance from Queen Bey, we can’t help but to reminisce on all the times she’s graced our TV screens at the Oscar’s with her effortless beauty and style, giving us fashion envy that we still feel years later. So while we await one of the biggest nights in entertainment, let’s revisit all the times Beyoncé gave us fashion goals at the Academy Awards.
1. 2005 Oscars Red CarpetSource:Getty
In 2005, the beautiful singer and actress Beyonce arrived at the 77th Annual Academy Awards looking gorgeous in a black velvet Atelier Versace gown and dazzling diamond earrings that dangled from her ears. She wore her hair in a 2005 classic bouffant and looked stunning as she made her way down the carpet for the annual event.
2. 2005 “Learn to Be Lonely” Oscars PerformanceSource:Getty
That same year, Beyoncé took the stage decked out in diamonds to sing a beautiful retention of “Learn to Be Lonely” from Phantom of the Opera and looked absolutely stunning in this black gown.
3. 2005 “Believe” PerformanceSource:Getty
Also that year, Beyoncé took the stage with Josh Groban to perform the Best Song nominee “Believe” from “The Polar Express.”
4. 2007 Oscars Red CarpetSource:Getty
In 2007, the beautiful actress and singer arrived at the annual awards show donning this gorgeous light green shoulder gown that featured a thigh-high slit and looked stunning as she turned heads on the carpet.
5. 2007 “Dreamgirls” Oscars PerformanceSource:Getty
In 2007, Beyoncé was joined on stage with her Dreamgirls costars, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose, as they performed a medley of the film’s nominated singles, including “Listen” and “Dreamgirls.”
6. 2009 Oscars Red CarpetSource:Getty
In 2009, Beyoncé looked stunning on the red carpet in a fitted black-and-gold brocade gown. Here, she wore her hair in a slicked back, low ponytail and looked flawless as she attended the annual show.
7. 2009 Musical Oscars PerformanceSource:Getty
Also that year, Beyoncé joined host Hugh Jackman for a medley that paid tribute to musicals like High School Musical, Mamma Mia! and Hairspray.
8. 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar PartySource:Getty
In 2015, Beyoncé attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and turned heads in this curve-hugging, all-white gown. Here, she donned a short, ear-length bob and was all smiles as she graced the carpet for the annual occasion.