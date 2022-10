Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Beyoncé is still celebrating the release of her latest hit album Renaissance and was recently spotted on the scene for yet another Club Renaissance party in Paris rocking a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love!

The gorgeous entertainer rocked the curve hugging, burgundy Saint Laurent look to perfection which featured a hood that she wore over her head and a criss cross neckline to create a key hole cut out at the chest. The beauty wore blinged out jewelry to compliment the look, rocking diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She added a matching burgundy leather trench coat and black sunnies to the look and rocked matching heels to set the entire ensemble off right.

The ensemble certainly broke the internet and had fashionistas and Beyoncé fans swooning over the latest slay.

Check out the look as captured by photographer Blair Caldwell

“A night in Paris for Club Renaissance,” the caption read, and it’s certainly giving us Parsian vibes and we can’t get enough!

Check out more reactions from Twitter below.

Our good sis Beyoncé absolutely never disappoints and we can’t stop thinking about this effortless slay! What do you think about the starlet’s ensemble for her Renaissance party? Did she nail it?