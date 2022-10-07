HomeStyle & Fashion

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

Beyoncé was spotted on the scene for her latest Club Renaissance party in a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Beyoncé is still celebrating the release of her latest hit album Renaissance and was recently spotted on the scene for yet another Club Renaissance party in Paris rocking a Saint Laurent ensemble that we love!

The gorgeous entertainer rocked the curve hugging, burgundy Saint Laurent look to perfection which featured a hood that she wore over her head and a criss cross neckline to create a key hole cut out at the chest. The beauty wore blinged out jewelry to compliment the look, rocking diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. She added a matching burgundy leather trench coat and black sunnies to the look and rocked matching heels to set the entire ensemble off right.

The ensemble certainly broke the internet and had fashionistas and Beyoncé fans swooning over the latest slay.
Check out the look as captured by photographer Blair Caldwell

“A night in Paris for Club Renaissance,” the caption read, and it’s certainly giving us Parsian vibes and we can’t get enough!
Check out more reactions from Twitter below.
Our good sis Beyoncé absolutely never disappoints and we can’t stop thinking about this effortless slay! What do you think about the starlet’s ensemble for her Renaissance party? Did she nail it?
Beyonce , most recent , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 14, 2022
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Lori Harvey Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Ensemble

Lala
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Lala Anthony Slays In A Curve Hugging Loewe Dress

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Saint Laurent Ensemble

amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 Presented by FTX
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Law Roach Is A Style King On The Cover Of Fashion Canada

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close