Jemele Hill Wears A Power Pantsuit By Cinq à Sept On The Cover Of NewsOne’s ‘Front Page’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Esteemed journalist Jemele Hill covers NewsOne’s inaugural ‘Front Page’ cover looking bossed up in a satin power suit. Hill is promoting her memoir ‘Unbothered’ and the expansion of her Unbothered Network, which boasts an array of media productions including podcasts for and by Black women.

We’ve watched Hill on our TV screens for years, pioneering a male-dominated sports media space with trust from her peers and viewers. She’s even made appearances in TV shows like Starz’s Power Book: Ghost playing, well herself. Can we say goals?

Her voice and signature box braids are easily identifiable. The Emmy Award-winning reporter steps up her style on the cover wearing a satin power suit by Cinq à Sept that displays her personal style and business-like demeanor.

Shop Cinq à Sept Karis Satin Tailored Blazer

Shop Shop Cinq à Sept Karis Satin Tailored Pants

In a second set of photos, she beams with smiles in a creme satin top by Jonathan Simkhai and turquoise trousers Cinq à Sept with strappy Tom Ford sandals.

Hill takes pride in extending the hand back to other Black women journalists. The proof is in the pudding. In the cover story interview with Clarissa Brooks, Hill revealed,

“This network is a point of passion. It’s not about the money. Money is nice. Yes, I want to generate as much revenue as possible with these podcasts. But I also want to be able to amplify Black women whose voices deserve to be heard and to build a community around them and the entire reason I started the network is because this is my love letter to Black women – being able to construct a product that centers them in every way – both in the content we produce and behind the scenes. I wanted black women running the unbothered network – which is the case – and I also wanted from a content creation standpoint these creators to feel valued in a way that they haven’t been able to feel that same value before.”

NewsOne’s ‘The Front Page’ is an editorial series that recognizes and celebrates agents of change around the country making waves in their respective communities.

Read the full cover story, here.

RELATED STORIES:

The Front Page: Jemele Hill Is Telling Her Truth

Jemele Hill Expands Her Unbothered Network With ‘Sanctified’ Podcast