Jemele Hill Expands Her Unbothered Network With ‘Sanctified’ Podcast

Jemele Hill's podcast and production company, Unbothered Network, releases the trailer for their new podcast, 'Sanctified.'

Deborah Joy Winans and Lyvonne Briggs sancified hosts

Source: Unbothered Network / Sanctified Podcast

Digital safe spaces for Black women to have honest conversations are rising. From HB x MN’s very own Listen To Black Women to Black Girl Stuff on Revolt, journalist Jemele Hill is expanding her Unbothered Network with two Black-women-led podcasts: Sanctified and Black Girl Bravado.

According to the press release, Sanctified —hosted by Deborah Joy Winans and Lyvonne Briggs — boldly centers the stories of Black women for whom the spiritual status quo is no longer enough. Anchored by transparent testimonies, Sanctified makes space for women to interrogate, lament, resist, and triumph over the church’s double standards that have deeply impacted them. Through stories and conversations, Sanctified is a pathway to communal reflection and healing for women who are churched, unchurched, or find themselves somewhere in between. From the pulpit, to the pew, to the parking lot, this show amplifies the thoughts, trials, and triumphs of women figuring out their faith authentically. Nothing is taboo. Shame is unwelcome. And grace abounds.”

Listen to the trailer, here.

Jemele Hill launched Unbothered, a podcast, and production company, in 2019. As defined by the Unbothered website, “Black women are primary, when it comes to audience, creators, and behind-the-scenes leadership. Join us as we boldly change the audio landscape.”

Hill won an Emmy for “Outstanding News Special” for her work with ABC and was named journalist of the year by the National Association of Black Journalists in 2018.

Catch Sanctified on Spotify on 11/9.

Deborah Joy Winans and Lyvonne Briggs
Arts & Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

