Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers

Lori Harvey is a style goddess, and her fashion versatility is one for the books.

Lori Harvey Reeboks

Lori Harvey took casual chic to a fly level in $90 retro Reeboks, and we are digging her sporty look.

Lori Harvey is a style goddess, and her fashion versatility is one for the books. Whether she’s sashaying on a red carpet in couture threads or kicking it a jogger set, the style maven makes it all look fabulous. Harvey was recently spotted out in Los Angeles rocking $90 80s-inspired Reebok BB 4000 II that she paired with a super stylish, comfy look.

Harvey’s relaxed attire consisted of grey joggers, a waist-length sweater, and a white crop top that exposed her sculpted abs. She topped the athleisure ensemble off with a white Bottega Veneta bag, oversized black sunglasses, and a sleek bob hairdo.

We are in an effortless, athleisure-wear style era where joggers, leggings, sets, and the retro “worn sneaker trend” rules. These styles give off a relaxed yet fashionable vibe only certain stylistas can pull off. This simple look Harvey donned is achievable, showing that the socialite can slay in anything she rocks. If you’re looking for your next travel garb or daytime ensemble, Harvey’s Reebok/Sweatpants attire is the motivation you need.

Shop Now

Click here to check out Reeboks latest styles. Are you feeling Harvey’s casual slay?

Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

