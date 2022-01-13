Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Happy birthday to the “it girl” better known as Lori Harvey! Today, the beautiful social media influencer turns 25-years-old and if we know anything about Lori it’s that she’s already kicked off her birthday week in style!

Lori is known for turning heads when she makes appearances at events, out and about on the town, and on social media where she consistently serves face, body, and fashion reminding us why she’s that girl on a consistent basis. And when she’s not breaking the internet with her latest looks, she’s busy giving us skin goals with her SKN by LH skincare line where she prioritizes healthy and supple skin, no matter the skin type.

From her elevated fashion sense to the many times she’s given us hair envy and her newfound entrepreneurial spirit, Lori is a force to be reckoned with and she has no plans on stopping anytime soon. To celebrate the model on her special milestone birthday, let’s look back at 5 times Lori Harvey was that girl!