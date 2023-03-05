Cardi B Poses With Her Son While Donning A $1,250 Marni Knit Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Cardi B got stylish over the weekend in an orange knit dress alongside her son, Wave Set Cephus. The rapper shared her fashionable slay with her millions of Instagram followers and gave us style and mommy goals in the process.

For this fashionable look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy Marni knit dress that fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with burgundy sandals to match the dress’s accents and certainly gave us hair envy when she wore her locs in a sleek and straight style that was parted down the middle. To round out her effortless slay, the rapper served face and body in an Instagram photo set while in full mommy mode with her adorable son whom she shares with Migos’ rapper Offset.

“Lit nights wit sza and Wavey 🧡💛,” the beauty captioned her IG post while sharing a video from a SZA performance.

Check out the trendy look below.