Cardi B Flaunts Her Alaia Bodysuit On Instagram

Cardi B got stylish in an Alaia mesh body suit over the weekend recently when she posted a sexy Instagram video of herself modeling off her designer look in the mirror.

For this look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy mesh black Alaia body suit featuring mesh detailing throughout. The bodysuit fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with copper colored hair which she wore straight and parted over to one side and served face and body while modeling in her mirror video for her millions of Instagram followers.

Check out the fashionable video below.