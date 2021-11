Every Show Stopping Look Cardi B Wore To Host The AMAs

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B hosted the 2021 American Music Awards last night and brought the fashion moments fans were eagerly anticipating! Styled by the mastermind Kollin Carter, Cardi showed up and showed out in haute couture looks that we’re still talking about this morning.

From a head-turning gold Schiaparelli mask to feathers that cascaded down her back, here’s all the looks Cardi wore during the annual ceremony.