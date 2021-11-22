Every Show Stopping Look Cardi B Wore To Host The AMAs

Cardi B hosted the 2021 American Music Awards last night and brought the fashion moments fans were eagerly anticipating! Styled by the mastermind Kollin Carter, Cardi showed up and showed out in haute couture looks that we’re still talking about this morning.
From a head-turning gold Schiaparelli mask to feathers that cascaded down her back, here’s all the looks Cardi wore during the annual ceremony.
Cardi B wearing Alexandre Vauthier FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Alexandre Vauthier FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Alexandre Vauthier FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Jean Paul Gaultier FW19 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Jean Paul Gaultier FW19 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Jean Paul Gaultier FW19 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Miss Sohee FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Miss Sohee FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli FW21 Couture.
Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli.
Cardi B wearing Schiaparelli.
7. Cardi BSource:Getty
Cardi B wearing Jean-Louis Sabaji FW21 Couture.
Cardi B hosts the AMAs.
Cardi B hosts the AMAs.
Cardi B hosts the AMAs.
