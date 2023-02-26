Subscribe
HomeHair

Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Alexander Armand Shows Us How To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s NAACP Awards Hair

Get the details on Quinta Brunson's textured look.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
The 54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

We’re still on a high from the glitz and glamour of last night’s NAACP Awards. The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment. We had lots of great fashion moments, but one of our favorites of the night was Quinta Brunson.

Celebrity hair stylist Alexander Armand used the Dove CROWN collection to execute Brunson’s flawless look.

54th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

“We wanted to showcase a strong yet fun, natural defined, textured curl look on the red carpet showcasing the right amount of volume and a beautiful shape!” Armand explained.

Read on as he shares the details on how he executed Brunson’s gorgeous hair.

“First, I prepped the hair with the Dove CROWN Collection Scalp Care Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($7.99) & Dove CROWN Collection Hydration Restore Conditioner ($7.99) which are both vegan free ensuring clean and hydrated tresses!

Shop Now Shop Now

I then used the Dove CROWN Collection Defining Shaping Butter Cream ($7.99) to add weightless moisture and shine by adding just the right amount of definition to the textured look!

Shop Now

To finish the look, I used the Dove Style + Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($6) to ensure that Quinta’s hair would hold up and stay in place throughout the day and not separate!

Shop Now

Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards

Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards

Dove X LinkedIn Partner To Empower Natural Hair In The Workplace With The #BlackHairIsProfessional Campaign

RELATED TAGS

naacp Newsletter Quinta Brunson

More from HelloBeautiful
More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Lori Harvey Serves In A Bally Look

54th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give A Heartfelt Tribute To Daughter Zaya During NAACP Image Awards

54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Skin Care  |  Marsha B.

Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards

The 54th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Serena Williams Accepts The Jackie Robinson Sports Award At The NAACP Image Awards

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close