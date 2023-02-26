Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Alexander Armand Shows Us How To Recreate Quinta Brunson’s NAACP Awards Hair

We’re still on a high from the glitz and glamour of last night’s NAACP Awards. The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment. We had lots of great fashion moments, but one of our favorites of the night was Quinta Brunson.
Celebrity hair stylist Alexander Armand used the Dove CROWN collection to execute Brunson’s flawless look.
“We wanted to showcase a strong yet fun, natural defined, textured curl look on the red carpet showcasing the right amount of volume and a beautiful shape!” Armand explained.
Read on as he shares the details on how he executed Brunson’s gorgeous hair.
“First, I prepped the hair with the Dove CROWN Collection Scalp Care Sulfate-Free Shampoo ($7.99) & Dove CROWN Collection Hydration Restore Conditioner ($7.99) which are both vegan free ensuring clean and hydrated tresses!Shop Now Shop Now
I then used the Dove CROWN Collection Defining Shaping Butter Cream ($7.99) to add weightless moisture and shine by adding just the right amount of definition to the textured look!Shop Now
To finish the look, I used the Dove Style + Care Extra Hold Hairspray ($6) to ensure that Quinta’s hair would hold up and stay in place throughout the day and not separate!Shop Now
Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards
Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards
Dove X LinkedIn Partner To Empower Natural Hair In The Workplace With The #BlackHairIsProfessional Campaign
