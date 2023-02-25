Sherri Shepherd Reflects On Winning An NAACP Image Award With Niecy Nash

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Sherri Shepherd is celebrating her recent NAACP Image Award in the best way possible, alongside her bestie Niecy Nash!

The ladies both won an award at the annual awards show with Sherri Shepherd winning the award for Outstanding Talk Series for her daytime talk show, Sherri, and Niecy Nash winning the award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special for her role in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

To celebrate the big win, the talk show host took to Instagram to celebrate her and her bestie’s big accomplishment, posting a video of the two winners together along with the caption, “Over 25 years ago, we use to sit in her mother’s house (because she lived in the back room with her babies) and we dreamed… we dreamed & did play pretend. We knew there was something out there that was better. @niecynash1 and I both won an @naacpimageawards last nite and we couldn’t be more proud of each other’s success. We have been together through the dark times and rejoiced with each other in the good times. I get on her last and she gets on my nerves, she is terribly bossy and I don’t listen. But no matter what, we are always there for each other. To see her living this life fills my heart with joy because I know what she has gone through and sacrificed to be in this place. Love you Friend!💕. And may we keep winning together #sherrishepherd #niecynash #bestfriends #naacpimageawards #outstandingactress #outstandingtalkshow #outstandingpodcast #weworkedhard itgetsbetter #tigolebitties #bigboobsproblems”

Check out the adorable video below.

The NAACP Image Awards airs tonight at 8pm.

