How Sherri Shepherd Partnered With Hertz, Snagged A TV Show & Practices Self-Care

Sherri Shepherd discusses new life chapter after moving to NYC to start her nationally syndicated show, "SHERRI"

Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedienne, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd is adding another accomplishment to her curriculum vitae. On Monday, September 12th, the mommy mogul will debut her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI, bringing her unparalleled authentic and comedic perspective to daytime television. 

Since Shepherd resided in LA, she enlisted Hertz to help with her big move to NYC because their Let’s Go campaign empowers everyone to move with confidence. According to the actress, “I’m a big believer in pursuing every Let’s Go Moment you can in life, and Hertz is there for the journey whether it’s crosstown or cross country.” To celebrate her move and the new show, Shepherd surprised Hertz customers with free upgrades, rentals, and some household items that didn’t fit into her NYC apartment to keep the Let’s Go! Moments energy going. 

 

Sherri Shepherd Makes Her Move With Hertz

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

This is the same energy she plans to bring on air come fall. The comedy-driven show, with a studio audience from New York City, will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration, and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism. Because we wanted the scoop, we sat down with The View alum to talk more about her journey to NYC with Hertz, what we can expect from the new show and how she finds time to take care of Sherri. Keep watching to observe this beauty’s dream come true!

Sherri Shepherd Talks Weight Loss Journey In People Magazine’s Health Edition: ‘I’ve Never Felt Better!’

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!

 

