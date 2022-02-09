Sherri Shepherd Named As Permanent Guest Host On ‘Wendy Williams Show’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

It looks like Wendy Wiliams, who has been dealing with health issues since the start of season 13 of her daytime talk show, “The Wendy Williams Show,” won’t be back in the purple chair to serve us the tea at all this season. TMZ reports that the 57-year-old is still struggling with various ailments – including Graves’ diseases and a previous bout with COVID-19 – and has confirmed with show producers that she’s now out for the entire season. While Wendy is certainly irreplaceable, it looks like Sherri Shepherd will be stepping into the purple chair while Wendy recovers, serving as a permanent guest of the legendary talk show.

After sharing hosting duties with other guest hosts such as Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Kym Whitley, Julissa Bermudez, Bill Bellamy, and more, Shepherd instantly became a fan favorite, so much so that producers had to bring her on to guest host permanently! The LA Times reports that Bevy Smith and Terrence J will take the hosting reigns next week while Shepherd will come back the following week, and remain in the purple chair for the rest of the season, potentially even staying on for the start of the next season in September pending Wendy’s health.

And for those Wendy fans wondering how the talk show host is handling the decision, the LA Times also reports that she’s comfortable with it as her recovery is a daily process. “HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL!” the former radio host said in a post shared to her Instagram last year. “As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

See Wendy’s statement below.

While we’re certainly happy to see Sherri stepping into the purple chair, we’re still wishing Wendy a speedy recovery!

