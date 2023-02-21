Gabrielle Union Reveals Who Can Play Her In A Biopic

Subscribe
On set of our February digital cover shoot, Gabrielle Union revealed Coco Jones, Ashanti, Janet Jackson, and Ryan Destiny could play her in a biopic.

Season 3 Premiere Of Apple TV+'s "Truth Be Told" - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Our February ‘Truth Be Told’ cover star, Gabrielle Union, thinks Coco Jones and Ryan Destiny would be the perfect actresses to play her younger self in a biopic. We caught up with the beauty on set of our digital cover shoot where she played a game of rapid fire and revealed who she would choose to portray her in a movie about her life. As for an older Gabrielle Union, the Apple TV+ series star listed Ashanti and Janet Jackson.

In our cover story interview, by Tarana Burke, Gabrielle Union talks about the meaningful role of Eva in the TV drama Truth Me Told despite it taking a toll on her mental health.

“I looked at it as an opportunity to expand the conversation to try to be impactful. I’ve been talking about this for 30 years. Literally had the 30-year anniversary of my rape during the production of Truth Be Told. I’m 50. I felt like, I’m in a solid place to do this job. What I did not realize is, during my rape, I disassociated.”

Catch Gabrielle Union on ‘Truth Be Told’ on Apple TV+.

Get The Look: Shop The Hair Products From Gabrielle Union’s HelloBeautiful Cover

Gabrielle Union: Truth Be Told

