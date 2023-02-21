Gabrielle Union Reveals Who Can Play Her In A Biopic

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

Our February ‘Truth Be Told’ cover star, Gabrielle Union, thinks Coco Jones and Ryan Destiny would be the perfect actresses to play her younger self in a biopic. We caught up with the beauty on set of our digital cover shoot where she played a game of rapid fire and revealed who she would choose to portray her in a movie about her life. As for an older Gabrielle Union, the Apple TV+ series star listed Ashanti and Janet Jackson.

In our cover story interview, by Tarana Burke, Gabrielle Union talks about the meaningful role of Eva in the TV drama Truth Me Told despite it taking a toll on her mental health.

“I looked at it as an opportunity to expand the conversation to try to be impactful. I’ve been talking about this for 30 years. Literally had the 30-year anniversary of my rape during the production of Truth Be Told. I’m 50. I felt like, I’m in a solid place to do this job. What I did not realize is, during my rape, I disassociated.”

Catch Gabrielle Union on ‘Truth Be Told’ on Apple TV+.

