Get The Look: Shop The Hair Products From Gabrielle Union’s HelloBeautiful Cover

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Actress and buzzing entrepreneur Gabrielle Union is the cover star of our HelloBeautiful’s February issue “Truth Be Told.” The beloved actress slayed the cover shoot using a variety of products from her very own haircare line Flawless. If you’re itching to get your curls bouncy and voluminous just like Union’s, we’ve got the deets on all the products used to achieve the actress’s flawless hairdo, courtesy of stylist Larry Sims.

Flawless Co-Wash

The Flawless Co-Wash is a sulfate-free cleansing conditioner that is designed to gently cleanse and hydrate the hair without stripping away natural oils. Packed with rich ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and avocado oil, this light and luscious co-wash will have your curls feeling bouncy and moist throughout the day. With an affordable price point of $9.99, this one is a no-brainer.

Shop Now

Flawless 3-Minute Restoring Conditioner

This powerful and hydrating deep conditioner is designed to moisturize and strengthen hair in just three minutes. It’s suitable for all hair types from coily and kinky to straight and fine. Pair this with the co-wash, and your hair will be ready to style and prime in no time. This will also cost you a cool $9.99.

Shop Now

Flawless Leave-In Conditioner

Tired of battling through your tangled hair on wash days? The Flawless Leave-In Conditioner has everything you need to fight back against your tangled mane. The lightweight spray is infused with coconut oil, shea butter, Brazilian Bacuri butter and marshmallow extract. These natural ingredients will protect your hair from damage throughout the detangling process. It will also help to restore moisture, which will keep your hair feeling healthy and looking shiny.

Shop Now

Flawless Heat Protection Spray

Styling with flat irons and curling wands put your tresses at risk of heat damage and breakage. But with the Flawless Heat Protection Spray by your side, you won’t have to worry about your hair getting fried due to excessive heat. The lightweight mist helps to protect your hair from heat damage due to its powerful rice oil complex and lilac formula.

Shop Now

Flawless Exotic Oil Drops

The Flawless Exotic Oil Drops help to nourish and moisturize hair, leaving it looking shiny and healthy. The Exotic Oil Drops can be used on wet or dry hair. With Indian Neem Oil and Jojoba Oil packed into its formula, you’ll have everything you need to seal in moisture and reduce frizz.

Shop Now

Flawless Edge Control

The Flawless Edge Control is a pomade that is designed to smooth and tame your edges. It contains natural ingredients like Biotin and shea butter, which help to nourish the hair and stimulate growth. You won’t have problems with flakes or build-up, either. This is all yours for $6.99.

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabrielle Union: Truth Be Told

Letter From The Editor: Gabrielle Union Stuns In Donna Karan On Our February Cover