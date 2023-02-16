Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out For Her Birthday In A Louisa Ballou Maxi Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion stepped back onto the scene last night when she celebrated her birthday among her close friends and family and of course, the rapper did it in style! The beauty was spotted on Instagram serving a LEWK in a curve hugging maxi dress while showing up for her birthday dinner and we’re absolutely loving her birthday look!

The “Savage” rapper looked stunning in the colorful, curve hugging Louisa Ballou Sea Breeze Maxi Dress that fit her like a glove. The colorful ensemble featured prints throughout and currently retails for $730. She paired the look with matching heels with feather detailing and a gold handbag to give the look an extra pop. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing oversized swirl hoop earrings in her ears and gold bracelets on her wrist to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she gave us sleek and straight with her hair parted down the middle to show off both sides of her gorgeous face.

Although the beauty is seemingly taking a break from social media, she was still spotted on the platform after her birthday in this gorgeous look. Check it out below.

Looks like the rapper has stepped back into her fly era because she is killing this birthday look and we can’t wait to see more!

What do you think about her sexy look and killer style? Did she nail it?

