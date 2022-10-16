Megan Thee Stallion Serves A Look In An All White Ensemble

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram after breaking the Internet for her Saturday Night Live performance and hosting duty to serve a look in an all white look that we love!

Taking to the platform, the “Savage” rapper looked stunning in all white when she donned an all white look that fit her like a glove. The monochromatic ensemble featured a coat like dress with feather detailing and a gold zipper in the middle. She paired the look with matching white pointed toe heels with feather detailing and a colorful handbag to give the look an extra pop. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing dainty earrings in her ears and gold bracelets on her wrist to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she gave us sleek and straight with her hair parted down the middle to show off both sides of her gorgeous face.

Taking the social media platform, the rapper shared a few photos of her lavish look, simply captioning the photo set with an array of white heart emojis to match her white look.