Megan Thee Stallion Is A Classic Beauty On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

There are levels to a Megan Thee Stallion slay.

Megan Thee Stallion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

There are levels to a Megan Thee Stallion slay. The rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to serve as a co-host, and she did it in style.

Megan Thee Stallion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Oozing modern-day old Hollywood glamour, the Houston-native stood modelesque in a red custom Monot gown, which featured wrap detailing and a thigh-high slit up the leg. She completed the look with red strappy sandals, hoop earrings, and a bold red lipstick.

In true Megan form, she took to the stage and captivated the audience with her hot girl mentality and overall authenticity, with Hot Cheeto-stuffed pickles in her hand, the Grammy-Award-winning artist talked about music, being starstruck when she met Queen Latifah, and much more.

Megan Thee Stallion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 9

Source: NBC / Getty

Meg painted her night in New York City pink. The starlet stepped out in a pink and white printed Hanifa mini dress.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 11, 2022

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Stylist extraordinaire Law Roach is responsible for both looks. The two have been creating magic together lately, and we love to see it! Law knows how to tone down Meg’s overtly sexy style and make it a timeless look. From her Tonight Show appearance to her night out on the town, this Houston-Hottie is serving looks!

What do you think? Are you loving her style?

 

