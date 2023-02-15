Subscribe
Home2023 February Cover

Letter From The Editor: Gabrielle Union Stuns In Donna Karan On Our February Cover

| 02.15.23
Dismiss
Gabrielle Union February Cover

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful

Beauties, allow me to take a moment to reflect on our biggest cover star yet — Gabrielle Union. In the words of the great image architect Law Roach, “get you a stylist with an archive.” The Truth Be Told actress is stunning in a radiant red Donna Karan dress from the archives on our February 2023 cover; styled by Thomas Kikis.

I’ll always remember where I was when she said, ‘yes.’ Thanks to some amazing Black women — Syreta Oglesby and Evan Seymour — we were able to lock in the beloved actress with big style. And we got to work immediately on the creative direction. We settled on what I called, “Queen Of Hearts,” a Valentine’s Day-inspired theme that oozes romance and elegance. We narrowed it down to ‘me too.’ Movement founder and former HB x MN cover star Tarana Burke, conducted the cover story interview, and just like that, everything was coming together.

Gabrielle is promoting her role in Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told, where she portrays a high school principal on a mission to raise awareness around sexual violence against Black girls. She is the embodiment of I am my sister’s keeper.

I arrived to set eager to tell Union just how much it meant to me, and the little Black girl inside of me who dreamed of being an EIC back in the day, that she gave us a chance. So often, Black talent refuses to work with Black media.

HB is Black-owned, we work with a Black woman-owned company and I am a proud Black woman at the helm and so is my boss. When you read our cover story, you’ll come across the question, of who protects Black women and Gabrielle’s answer: “other Black women.” So this cover is dedicated to Black women existing in tribes and uplifting one another.

Catch in this issue, a funny rapid-fire interview with Gabrielle Union and her most stylish roles.

In the editorial spread, Union also dons looks by Richard Quinn and Wanda Nylon. Keeps scrolling for all the looks from our NYC shoot.

Gabrielle Union February Cover

Source: JD Barnes / for HelloBeautiful

Credits:

Talent: Gabrielle Union
Interview: Tarana Burke
Photographer: JD Barnes
Managing Editor: Shamika Sanders
VP Of Content: Allison McGevna
Digi Tech: Josh Robinson
Photo Assistant: Oren Siddo
Makeup: Sam Fine
Hair: Larry J. Sims
Wardrobe: Thomas Kikis
BTS Video: Ambria Cornelius, Kiymora Smith, Tyler Harp
Creative Director: Jordan Benston
Production Coordinator: Genese Legere
Production Assistants: Nate Cherry, Taylor Jackson
Location: Pier 59
Set Design: Tiffany Salas

1. Gabrielle Union February 2023 HelloBeautiful Cover

Gabrielle Union February Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Gabrielle Union wears Donna Karan archive for HelloBeautiful

2. Gabrielle Union February 2023 HelloBeautiful Cover

Gabrielle Union February Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Gabrielle Union wears Donna Karan archive for HelloBeautiful

3. Gabrielle Union February 2023 HelloBeautiful Cover

Gabrielle Union February Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Gabrielle Union wearing Richard Quinn for HelloBeautiful

4. Gabrielle Union February 2023 HelloBeautiful Cover

Gabrielle Union February Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Gabrielle Union wearing Wanda Nylon coat, Jenny Bird earrings, Roger  Vivier shoes for HelloBeautiful 

5. Gabrielle Union February 2023 HelloBeautiful Cover

Gabrielle Union February Cover Source:for HelloBeautiful

Gabrielle Union wearing Wanda Nylon coat, Jenny Bird earrings, Roger  Vivier shoes for HelloBeautiful 

RELATED TAGS

gabrielle union Newsletter
Celebrity Sightings at Wimbledon 2022 - Day 4
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Ciara Poses For The ‘Gram In A White Ensemble We Love

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
HelloBuzz  |  Samjah Iman

Rihanna Is A Goddess On British Vogue’s March Issue With A$AP Rocky And Their Adorable Son

Thom Browne - Fall 2023 - RTW - Front Row
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Erykah Badu And Teyana Taylor Were A Fashionable Front Row Duo At The Thom Browne NYFW Show

Gabrielle Union February Cover
2023 February Cover  |  Marsha B.

Gabrielle Union-Wade Reveals The Funniest Rumor She Read About Herself On The Internet

Gabrielle Union February Cover
2023 February Cover  |  Shamika Sanders

Gabrielle Union: Truth Be Told

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close