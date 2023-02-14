Subscribe
HomeEntertainment News

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day

Tia Mowry took to Instagram to show how she's loving herself this Valentine's Day and we love her commitment to self love!

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
YWCA Hosts 13th Annual Rhapsody Gala - Arrivals

Source: Vincent Sandoval / Getty

Tia Mowry is enjoying this new chapter of her life and took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to show her followers how she’s showing herself love in a fun and freeing Instagram Reel.

Taking to the platform, the Family Reunion actress shared a fun video of herself dancing around her house in a black blazer, black heels and black briefs along with a long, slicked back pony tail and minimal jewelry. With a glass of wine in hand, the beauty was all smiles as she strutted her stuff in and outside of her house to show how she’s just being herself and loving herself on this annual holiday that was filled with love.

“Happy freaking Valentine’s Day!” the starlet captioned the fun Instagram Reel. Check it out below.

Related Stories

But this isn’t the only time Tia showed how she indulges in self love. A months ago, the beauty and her adorable mini me shared a sweet self love moment when they wore cozy robes and towels as they pampered themselves all day from lounging in the bed to taking a dip in a jacuzzi to giving each other facials and eating all the food they wanted. The beauty shared the post and explained to her followers that she’s teaching her daughter the importance of self love, even at this young age.

“Giving the REAL queen of the household the royal treatment she deserves 👑,” she wrote as the post’s caption.  “Children learn through observation and it was so important to me to bring Cairo along with my girls trip and teach her the importance of self love. It was so special to have her there with me. I hope to have many more spa days with my baby girl. What’s something that you want to share with your baby? ❤️ #SelfCareIsntSelfish”

Check out their adorable self love day below.

We love that Tia is protecting her peace these days! How do you indulge in your own self care?

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

 

RELATED TAGS

most recent Newsletter tia mowry

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
YWCA Hosts 13th Annual Rhapsody Gala - Arrivals
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Tia Mowry Shows How She’s Just Being And Loving Herself This Valentine’s Day

2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Show
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Chloe Bailey Bares All In A Sultry Valentine’s Day Post

Anika Kai Valentine's Day makeup
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Execute The Perfect Smokey Eye Slay For V-Day

Miss Circle Soho Flagship Store Opening at New York Fashion Week NYFW NYC
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Lori Harvey Is Stylishly Working The New York Fashion Week Streets In Hot Looks

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close