Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch

Jay Z was spotted courtside at last night's Lakers game rocking a crew neck hoodie from Kelly Rowland's "Black Magic" merch line.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Jay Z was spotted at a Lakers game earlier this week rocking a hoodie from Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ merch line and we love it!

The rapper was spotted sitting courtside rocking the all black hoodie that read “this is Black Magic” which is part of the singer’s merchandise line to help promote her record, “Black Magic.” The songstress took to Twitter to debut the Black Magic shop back in 2021 along with the Tweet, “Beyond excited to bring you new merchandise inspired by my record “Black Magic” from my EP, ‘K.’ This collection is an ode to being “unapologetically Black and proud and full of joy.”

Check it out below.

Related Stories

And just last night, Jay was spotted proudly rocking the crew neck from the line while supporting LeBron James as he made history and became the NBA’s highest leading scorer. Kelly noticed that Jay was wearing the line and took to Twitter earlier today to shout out and recognize the support, retweeting a photo from a Jay Z fan page with the caption, “BIG BRO!!” 

Check it out below.

In addition to crew necks, Kelly’s Black Magic shop includes joggers, masks, and coffee mugs, all inspired by her Black Magic record. Although the crew neck is currently sold out, you can purchase other items from the line at affordable prices ranging from $15 – $75.

DON’T MISS…

Kelly Rowland Gives Us Hair Envy While Performing With Coldplay

Aww! Jay-Z’s Reaction To Seeing Kelly Rowland At Last Night’s ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere Has Twitter In Their Feelings!

Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Muse On Instagram

RELATED TAGS

jay-z kelly rowland most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
Shani Darden Triple Acid Signature Peel Launch Dinner
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Kelly Rowland Gives Us Style Goals In Latest Two Piece Ensemble

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Inside
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Jay Z Spotted Wearing Kelly Rowland’s ‘Black Magic’ Merch

The Future: A Gentlemans Club
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Naturi Naughton-Lewis and Husband Two Lewis Announce That They’re Expecting Their First Child

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat
Beauty  |  Samjah Iman

Danessa Myricks Beauty Launches Products That Aim To Add Hydrating Color And Luminosity To Your Beat

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close