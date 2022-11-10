Newsletter
Kelly Rowland Is Our Style Muse On Instagram

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram to show off her killer style in a look we love.

Glamour Celebrates 2022 Women of the Year Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Kelly Rowland was spotted on Instagram donning a beautiful look that left us with fashion envy!

Taking to the social platform, the 40-year-old singer rocked an all-black look that fit her like a glove which included shiny leather black pants and a black cut out crop top that showed off her killer abs. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry and black sunnies to make the look extra cool. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a big, fluffy curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star took to Instagram to serve face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble for her 14 million followers. Check it out below.

“KELLLYYYYY🔥🔥🔥🔥 OMGG WOWWWWWW💥💥💥,” one of Kelly’s followers commented underneath photo fit while another wrote,”🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” and others simply commented with “W😍😍😍😍😍😍😍WWWWWW” and others left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the fashionable post.
One thing about Kelly, she’s going to nail it every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this sexy look! Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again?
