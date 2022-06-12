Kelly Rowland Gives Us Hair Envy While Performing With Coldplay

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland took to the stage last night to perform with Coldplay and looked like a true goddess!

The beauty was spotted on stage wearing a fashionable green silk ensemble and sneakers that definitely gave us fashion envy but it was her hair that sent us into a frenzy!

For her look, the beauty rocked a curly ‘do with tight spiral curls that framed her gorgeous face. She served face as she took to the stage for her impromptu performance and definitely stole the show.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly shared an IG Reel from her big night with Coldplay, captioning the post, “I LOVE @coldplay FOREVER! & if you haven’t been to the show, WTF are you waiting on? EPIC EPIC EPIC EPIC!!!”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving this look on the songstress! Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s look?

DON’T MISS…

Kelly Rowland Sets Instagram Ablaze In Sexy Leopard Print Dress

Kelly Rowland Is Pretty In Pink As She Co-Hosts ‘The Today Show’

Kelly Rowland Brings Spring Vibes To The Disney Dreamers Academy

Kelly Rowland Is A Sexy Lady In Red In Her Latest Instagram Pic