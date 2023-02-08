Subscribe
Savannah James Takes Court Side Fashion To The Next Level

Apparently, LeBron isn't the only James that's breaking records.

Source: Harry How / Getty

Savannah James celebrated her husband in style donning a white pinstripe Schiaparelli suit that screamed sophisticated boss!

Apparently, LeBron isn’t the only James that’s breaking records. His lovely wife, Savannah James, has broken the record for best courtside fashion in an elegant Schiaparelli suit that is all kinds of fly. The mother of three looked fabulous at her husband’s historic game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the black and cream-tailored menswear garb. The suit featured a double-breasted blazer, a matching vest, and matching wide-leg pants. James complimented the gold detailing on the suit with gold platform Jimmy Choo heels, a dainty gold necklace, diamond studs, and diamond rings. The socialite topped her chic look with a white Chanel mini box tote. Her blonde hair was parted on the side and cascaded down her shoulders and back.

This isn’t the first time Mrs. James has snatched our edges in menswear. She recently turned heads in a white Maison Margiela collar shirt and Doublet pants at the FEAR movie premiere, and of course, she served like nobody’s business. While she always looks ravishing in women’s traditional clothing, her menswear slay is a whole vibe. James has quickly risen to the top of our best-dressed list, and we can’t wait to see what her next look will consist of.

Also, congratulations to LeBron for surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points!

Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela

5 Style Lessons We Learned From Savannah James

11 Times Savannah James Proved She Was One Of The Most Stylish Women Of 2022

 

