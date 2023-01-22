Newsletter
Savannah James Serves Menswear Fashion In Maison Margiela

Savannah James was spotted on Instagram serving in menswear fashion and rocking a look that we love!

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Arrivals

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in a Maison Margiela look that was everything.  For her trendy ensemble, the beaut stepped out in menswear fashion donning a white button down collared shirt and blue slacks. She paired the look with white sandals and rocked minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs parted over to one side with big, fluffy curls to frame the sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning IG Reel of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay ahead of a night out. In the video, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 76 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“…back in our menswear bag with @mrs_savannahrj for the #FEAR movie premier in a @maisonmargiela top, @__doublet__ pants & @alexanderwangny shoes. 👔👖😮‍💨

hair: @king_carter90 | mua: @basedkenken #iCONtips #style #savannahjames #fashion #explore #explorepage #mensfashion #mensfashion”he captioned the stylish Instagram Reel. Check it out below. 

But this wasn’t the only look of iCON’s that we loved this weekend. The stylish was also responsible for styling Amber Riley for Coco Jones’ birthday party just a few days ago as she served in a curve hugging green dress that looked perfect on her. Check out the look below.

We just love an effortless slay and it’s safe to say that iCON just doesn’t miss!

Savannah James Is Eating The Girls Up On The ‘Gram With Her Latest Look

Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress

