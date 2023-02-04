Halle Bailey Shuts Down Instagram In A Giannia Azar Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey was spotted on the scene for Grammy’s festivities this weekend and as usual, served a LEWK that was everything! The songstress shared her fashionable ensemble on Instagram and shut it down with her slay, and we have the details inside.

Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few photos of herself donning the multi colored designer look that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The Giannia Azar dress featured a sheer mid section and colorful cut outs throughout and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature light brown locs in a high bun with curls throughout.

“about last night 💧it was truly an honor to sing for the legends of motown 💙thank you to the recording academy for having us ✨,” she captioned the look for her 4 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s millions of IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” and another wrote, “Beautiful ❤️.”

What do you think of Halle’s effortless slay?

DON’T MISS…

Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look

Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble

Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show