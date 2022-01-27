Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Halle Bailey is showing off her bikini body in her latest Instagram pic and she’s definitely giving us body goals with the flawless snapshot!

Taking to Instagram, the 21-year-old songstress posed in a green, strappy bikini while swinging on a wooden swing in the middle of the ocean. In one shot, the beauty shows off her flawless face as she lets the sun shine on her, giving her a natural glow. In another shot, she’s all smiles while showing off the back of the bikini and in another, she’s standing in a shallow pool and giving us her best angle while enjoying her tropical vacation. “Suns out, buns out,” she captioned the photo set.

“c’monnnn 😍,” Halle’s older sister and groupmate, Chloe, commented on her sister’s picture while fellow singer SZA wrote, “Perrriiiiii😍,” in admiration of the singer’s beauty.

The Bailey sisters made headlines recently when Chloe was asked about comparisons people often make between the sisters, sometimes even putting them against each other, which Chloe told Elaine Welteroth is one thing that has always annoyed her. In an interview for In The Know‘s January 2022 digital cover story, Chloe explained, “I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside.”

These two are forging their own paths as solo artists, and we love to see them embrace their individuality!

