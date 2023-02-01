Summer Walker Is All ‘About Her Business’ In A Blue Power Suit

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker is still reminding fans why she’s that girl! After recently giving birth to twins earlier this year, the “Over It” crooner is back to business and of course, she’s doing it in style.

The songstress was spotted on Instagram earlier this week showing off her post baby body and post pregnancy glow when she donned a blue two piece power suit that was everything and looked perfect on her. She paired the blue suit jacket and matching slacks with minimal jewelry, only rocking a long, black rope necklace around her neck. The beauty accessorized the look with black heels and wore her hair long with wavy curls and a side part to frame both sides of her gorgeous face.

The R&B crooner was pictured in a stunning Instagram photo set as she posed on a brown sofa with a blue backdrop, and showed off her best assets in some of the photos including her toned abs and backside. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served face and body for the fashionable post.

“about my business this year🖊,” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

Summer’s Instagram followers flooded her post and left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Let’s Goooooo!” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “OKAYYYY BODYYYY 3 babies where???” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s style? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Summer Walker Debuts A New Short Hairstyle

The Best Twitter Reactions To Summer Walker’s ‘Still Not Over It’ Album Release

Why We Should Applaud Summer Walker For Being Honest About Her Anxiety, Instead Of Bashing Her<