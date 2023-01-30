Angela Simmons Is Stunning In A Lavender Cut Out Dress

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier today when she rocked a super cute lavender cut out maxi dress that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the lavender look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s cut outs. She paired the cut out maxi dress set look with silver heels and minimal jewelry on her wrist and ears. As for her hair, she rocked her golden brown locs long with big curls and a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “They never gon give you your flowers 🌺🌹#ButAnywayLifesGreat 💋💅🏽 @dhairboutique” the beauty captioned the look. Check it out below.