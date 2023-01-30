Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Angela Simmons Is Stunning In A Lavender Cut Out Dress

Angela Simmons was spotted on Instagram earlier today giving us style goals in a fashionable lavender maxi dress.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Premiere Party

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier today when she rocked a super cute lavender cut out maxi dress that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the lavender look to perfection, showing off her killer curves and toned bod through the ensemble’s cut outs. She paired the cut out maxi dress set look with silver heels and minimal jewelry on her wrist and ears. As for her hair, she rocked her golden brown locs long with big curls and a side part to show off her natural beauty.

The starlet posed for an Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “They never gon give you your flowers 🌺🌹#ButAnywayLifesGreat 💋💅🏽 @dhairboutique” the beauty captioned the look. Check it out below.

 

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course, we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍” wrote one fan while another commented, “That dress and hair 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss” and it’s true, becuse our good sis is glowing!

What do you think about Angela’s look?

RELATED STORIES:

Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies

5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

RELATED TAGS

angela simmons most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
WE tv's 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Premiere Party
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Angela Simmons Is Stunning In A Lavender Cut Out Dress

Anika Kai underpainting tutorial
Beauty  |  Marsha B.

Anika Kai Gives Us A 3-Step Tutorial On The Underpainting Makeup Trend

20th Century Studio's "Avatar 2: The Way Of Water" U.S. Premiere - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

H.E.R. Is A Vision In All White On The February Cover Of ‘Vogue Singapore’

Naturi Naughton Cover Shoot Beauty Products
2023 January Cover  |  Shamika Sanders

Get The Look: Shop The Beauty Products From Naturi Naughton’s Cover Shoot

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close