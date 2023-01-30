Subscribe
Anika Kai Gives Us A 3-Step Tutorial On The Underpainting Makeup Trend

If you're in need of a beauty technique fit for the red carpet, you'll want to try this trend.

Underpainting is TikTok’s favorite technique for natural-looking makeup. This “trend” has been around for a while and is a huge part of drag makeup. Instead of using foundation as a base, it is used to blend together the highlights and contours.

I love this technique for brides and on the red carpet. The seamless effect looks great on camera and works well for close-up shots.

The first step is color correction. Canceling out unwanted pigmentation will ensure the complexion doesn’t look grayish. After the skin is evened out, it’s time for highlight and contour. I prefer contouring first because I can place my highlights with more precision.

Cream products are your best bet for underpainting, and they remain workable until you set them with powder and blend effortlessly. Fenty match sticks are excellent for underpainting.

Once the face is fully sculpted with contour and concealer, add some cream blush or bronzer. Now, this is where the foundation comes in. You’ll want to use a small brush and a small amount of foundation to bring it all together. Start at the seams where the highlight and contour meet. Use a tapping motion to deposit the foundation without disturbing the product underneath, being careful not to over blend.

Set with powder and finish with your usual brow, eye, and lip routine. For a more detailed tutorial, watch the video above!

