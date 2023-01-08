Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Tia Mowry And Daughter Cairo Give Us Fashion Goals In Adorable IG Reel

Tia Mowry and her daughter Cairo were spotted on Instagram giving us mother and daughter fashion goals in an adorable Reel.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
ELLE's 29th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Amyris And Lexus - Arrivals

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

We can’t get enough of Tia Mowry ‘s fashionable Instagram Reels and recently, the beauty took to the platform to show off her killer style when she modeled another stylish look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the social media platform, the fashionable actress shared another fun Reel of herself as she modeled a stylish look that fit the beauty perfectly!

For her look, she donned a cute pale blue, Venisa denim skirt from Revolve. She paired the look with a multi colored top and accessorized the look with oversized hoop earrings while wearing her hair in a flipped up style.  The adorable Reel showed Tia and her daughter Cario as they gave us a fashionable skit and showed off their funny mother daughter relationship. “When your 4 year old is already giving you teenage sass,” Tia captioned the funny skit.

Check it out below.

Go Tia! We’re always loving these fashionable Instagram Reels and we’re even more obsessed when she brings Cairo into the mix!  What do you think about her latest look?

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Step By Step Skincare Routine On Instagram

Tia Mowry Talks Body Positivity In Latest IG Post: ‘Never Be Nervous About Showing The Real You!’

most recent , Newsletter , tia mowry

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 03, 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Quinta Brunson Gives Us Fashion Goals In Her Latest Look

Reel To Reel: LOVE, LIZZO
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Lizzo Is Tired Of The Conversation Around Bodies: ‘This Body Is Art’

Global Citizen Live, Los Angeles
Beauty  |  Shar

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Glowing Skin In A Fresh Faced Selfie

Black Excellence Brunch: Special Screening And Brunch For Warner Bros.' "King Richard"
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Tina Knowles-Lawson Sends Granddaughter Blue Ivy A Sweet Message For Her 11th Birthday

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close