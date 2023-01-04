Lizzo And SZA Are The Friendship Goals We Didn’t Know We Needed

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

If we could develop a formula for Lizzo and SZA’s friendship, it’d have a high dosage of good vibes, great music, thong bikinis, genuine sisterhood, and unwavering love. The pair have been each other’s biggest cheerleaders over the years, and it’s refreshing to see.

When Lizzo announced her album last year, SZA was doing interviews expressing her excitement for the project.

In an interview with POPSUGAR she said, “I literally cried and screamed listening to her songs. It makes me feel so good. She’s just a f*cking amazing person and I hope that she takes over the actual universe because she deserves to.”

Now the tables have turned. SZA released her highly anticipated album, SOS, and is enjoying her 3rd week at the top of Billboard’s 200 list.

In an Instagram post, Lizzo expressed her love and gratitude for the “Good Days” singer with a clip of the two on stage during a tour stop.

“ My actual sister. I could cry thinking about you right now. Nothing could make special more special than you @sza ❤️ full performance now streaming on @hbomax,” Lizzo wrote.

The support between the two women runs deep. The foundation to a genuine friendship is the ability to be your authentic self, without judgement. By the looks of it, both Lizzo and SZA provide a safe space for each other to feel seen.

“I never feel like I have to be anybody else around her, ever,” SZA continued in her interview with POPSUGAR. “I can go over [to her place] and sit in my underwear and like, randomly talk about whatever . . . she makes me feel safe.”

“But I don’t feel like less than or super small or guilty because I’m not being a little bit louder,” the singer said. “She just makes me feel really good to be who I am.”

