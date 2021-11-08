Happy birthday to the beautiful, sultry songstress SZA. Today, the entertainer turns 32-years-old and what better way to celebrate her than highlighting all of the times she gave us hair envy with her voluminous locs and killer hairstyles.
From her signature, natural big fluffy curls, to her super sexy pink, red, blue, and orange colored hair and everything in between, SZA has mastered the art of the switch up when it comes to her hair styles and has somehow managed to never give us the same look twice. Whether she’s at an event, flicking it up for Instagram or giving us another “sad girl anthem,” her hair is always making a statement and it’s one of the many reasons we love her! So, in honor of the contemporary singer’s birthday today, let’s take a look back at five times SZA was our favorite hair chameleon.
1. SZA’s Short, Brown ‘FroSource:Getty
SZA looked gorgeous in this brown afro look while at the Revolt and AT&T 3 Day Summit in Los Angeles back in 2019.
2. SZA’s Long, Fluffy AfroSource:Getty
Switching it up slightly from her shorter brown afro, SZA attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party rocking her hair in this big, long. fluffy afro look and turned heads in this sexy cut out black dress.
3. SZA’s Bright Yellow LocsSource:Getty
In May of this year, SZA took the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles rocking bright yellow colored hair. She wore the look in big curls and rocked it parted over to one side.
4. SZA’s Curly Up DoSource:Getty
SZA’s appearance at the 2019 Academy Awards is one of our favorite looks from the singer. She wore her hair in a curly, messy up do that featured two long hair pieces that framed the front of her face. The look paired perfectly with her elegant white gown and she looked stunning as she posed for pics on the carpet that night.
5. SZA’s Straight Silk PressSource:Getty
It’s rare that we see SZA rocking a straight, silk press but when she does, she absolutely kills it! She wore this look at the 2018 Soul Train Awards and looked stunning while her long, dark hair framed the sides of her face.