Lizzo Sends Her 2022 AMA Dress To A Fan Who Didn’t Have Anything ‘Red Carpet Ready’ To Wear For An Event

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo doesn’t play when it comes to her fans. This week, the Grammy-award-winning pop star proved just that when sent one of her fans, Aurielle Marie, the gown she wore to the 2022 American Music Awards. One of Lizzo’s fans shared a video on TikTok asking the About Damn Time singer if she could help out with her attire for a special occasion.

This year, award-winning poet and activist Aurielle Marie was selected as one of Out 100’s LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing Stars. The 28-year-old author rose to fame in 2020, when their debut poem collection Gumbo Ya Ya received the Cave Canem Poetry Prize and the Lambda Literary Award for Bisexual Poetry.

While speaking to her followers on TikTok, Marie said they were honored to be chosen for the coveted award, but the rising star had one problem. They couldn’t find an ensemble that was “red carpet ready” for the ceremony.

So, Marie took a chance and reached out to Lizzo for some help. The buzzing poet asked the singer if she could wear the dazzling Giambattista Valli tulle dress that she wore onstage during her 2022 Emmys performance. Well, hours later, a dress miraculously appeared at Marie’s front door but wasn’t Lizzo’s beautiful Emmy gown. Instead, the singer sent her the breathtaking custom magenta tulle Dominique Galbraith gown she wore to the American Music Awards.

The celebrated poet, who also received the 2022 Georgia Author of the Year for Gumbo Ya Ya, burst into tears immediately upon trying on the extravagant gown.

“Certified Lizzo-size,” Marie wrote in her TikTok caption. As if the special moment couldn’t get any sweeter, Marie said she received the gown moments before she was getting ready to fly to New York to attend the Out 100 awards.

Aurielle Marie opens up about the incredible moment with GMA

During an interview with GMA, Marie told viewers that she “wanted to feel” just like Lizzo when she walked up to the stage to accept her Emmy this year. When asked if they thought Lizzo would actually send the dress, Marie said, “No, I mean, I’m a stranger — Lizzo had no idea who I was. I’m really grateful because I think I think that everyone deserves to feel this beautiful.”

Marie’s award-winning poem collection Gumba Ya Ya explores their experience of “growing up fat, Black and queer in the South.” The LGBTQ activist’s work addresses a number of issues that Lizzo has dedicated her career to challenging, such as body discrimination, racism, and gender equality. Marie is the co-founder of a grassroots community-led coalition called It’s Bigger Than You, an organization that has become a strong voice on the frontlines of abolition, demilitarization, and anti-racism. After the news made headlines, Lizzo took to TikTok with a Yitty haul where she explained why she didn’t gift Marie her head-turning Emmy gown. According to the star, she “completely destroyed” the dress due to being intoxicated and emotional about her historic Emmy win.

“I ripped it literally during my speech. So I had to think fast. My AMAs dress was really similar to my Emmys dress and just as cute, honestly. So I found it in my storage, got it cleaned, and shipped it out,” the “Truth Hurts” singer said.

DON’T MISS…