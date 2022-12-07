Lizzo Accepts Her People’s Champion Award In A Stunning Alexander McQueen Gown

Shannon Dawson is a podcaster, former radio host, and digital content writer based in New York City. She's previously penned for sites including Power 96.5 FM in Lansing, Michigan, and WGCI Chicago for over five years. Shannon joined the iOne team in 2020 as a staff writer for MadameNoire, Bossip, HelloBeautiful, and NewsOne writing about a number of topics from pop culture and entertainment to music and news. When she isn’t writing, you can find Shannon heavily immersed in New York’s music scene as a full-time DJ.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The wins keep on rolling in for Lizzo. On Dec. 6, the three-time Grammy-award winner was crowned the People’s champion during the 2022 People Choice Awards.

Lizzo accepted her award in style, wearing a colorfully embroidered Alexander McQueen gown. The elegant ensemble featured bold floral detailing and bright colors. The “About Damn Time” singer paired the look with gold jewelry and colorful heels. Lizzo, 34, completed the long flowing gown with a curly faux hawk and smokey eye shadow.

On Instagram, the Houston native shared a few pictures of her red carpet look, writing in the caption, “Fit for a McQueen.”

On Tuesday, Lizzo received this year’s Champion Award in honor of her outstanding contributions across music and TV. She also received the esteemed award for her “commitment to championing diversity and inclusion for people of all races, genders, sexualities, and sizes,” Billboard noted.

Lizzo’s mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, shared a few beautiful words about the star shortly before she took to the stage to accept the coveted award.

Gushing about her daughter’s achievements, Shari applauded Lizzo for showing the world “that we don’t have to conform to anyone’s standards in order to be happy, to be creative and to feel worthy,” according to PEOPLE.

“I know that Lizzo has literally saved lives. No one is more deserving of this honor. I am so proud of her,” she added.

Lizzo praises the work of several activists during her acceptance speech

During her acceptance speech, Lizzo thanked fans and praised the work of several activists she bought up on stage to celebrate the award.

“To be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform,” the “Truth Hurts” crooner said. “Ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices. Tonight, I’m sharing this honor,” Lizzo added before introducing her guests.