Naturi Naughton And Robin Roberts Slayed In The Same $3,990 Carolina Herrera Blazer

Fashionable minds think alike!

"Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody" World Premiere

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Naturi Naughton and Robin Roberts rocked a $3,990 Carolina Herrera Faille Double-Breasted Blazer, and they both looked snatched!

The tailored Carolina Herrera blazer featured a red, pink, and purple fancy silk embellishment draped over the blazer’s breasts, crisscrossing and sweeping the floor. Naughton wore her elegant blazer with a black skirt and Cult Of Coquette black pumps. The “Power” actress rocked her hair in a throwback flip style with swooped bangs in the front. She kept her accessories chic and simple with Genevive Jewelry diamond hoop earrings, diamond rings, and a diamond bracelet.

Roberts brightened up her classy blazer with purple Emilio Pucci dress pants, hot pink Manolo Blahnik heels, David Yurman rings, a bracelet, and earrings. The “Good Morning America” co-anchor wore her hair in her usual layered bob style.

Both Robert’s and Naughton’s followers were feeling their getup as their comment sections were filled with complimentary emojis and words. The ladies added their unique style to this posh blazer and absolutely worked it! We love how Naughton kept her look classic and how Roberts ventured out and added pops of color to her look.

Are you feeling this luxe blazer? Whose look resonates with you the most?

