Naturi Naughton Is A Melanin Goddess During Her Latest Press Run For ‘Queens’

Naturi Naughton served looks on a silver platter for a press day to promote her latest series, Queens, on ABC. The former Cheetah Girls singer looked stylishly chic in a blue knit Herve Leger skirt set, earrings from Zerina Aker’s Macy’s collection, and Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Dressed by stylist to the stars H. Diddy, Naturi posed effortless for the camera to show off her glowing melanin, flawless makeup, and cute ensemble.

H Diddy shared the details of her look via his Instagram page. In a post he wrote, “Press Day with this QUEEN 👑 // @naturi4real talks all things @queensabc with @breakfastclubam in @herveleger look; @aziza.handcrafted finger ring; @zerinaakers x @bariii_rtw earrings x @stuartweitzman sandals #styledbyhdiddy Hair @touched_by_tiff MUA @ashley.stewart.beauty Assist @ritzy_fitzy

Naturi is a cast mate on ABC’s latest show Queens. The series captures the journey of Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy tapping into their careers in order to regain the success they had in the 90’s. The premise is arguable because in my opinion, each of these women have shifted their careers in a way that speaks to the current generation. Still, it is great to see each woman reconnect to their first love – music.

I love this press look and I can’t wait to see what else the actress steps out in. What do you think? Are you loving Naturi’s Herve Leger look?

