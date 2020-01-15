CLOSE
At 59, Robin Roberts Shuts It Down Stylishly Showing Skin And Tight Abs

2019 NBA Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Robin Roberts is a forever mood. The 59-year-old journalist is an inspiration to many. She is quick witted and willing to ask the tough questions during interviews; however, she also is a two-time cancer survivor. While Roberts is known more for her brains and unlike many celebs, doesn’t use her body for “likes” and attention, she showed up to host and present the Lifetime screening of Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story showing us BAWWWDY!

cancer survivors , Newsletter , Robin Roberts

