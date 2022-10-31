Recreate This Bratz Dolls Makeup Tutorial By Celebrity MUA Anika Kai

Shamika Sanders is the managing editor for HelloBeautiful where she carries out a vision to uplift Black women by telling their unique stories. She began working at iOneDigital in 2011 and has penned articles for iOneDigital, Essence, Billboard, and has interviewed celebrities like Oprah, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, and Regina King. Shamika is a seasoned reporter with over 10 years of experience in digital media. She is the mother of an adorable two-year-old, enjoys spending time with her friends and family, enjoys good music, and good eats. Keep up with her on social media.

It’s late in the game and you need a quick look that will be a hit. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or serving the treaters or headed to a Halloween party tonight, this last-minute look shows off your makeup skills and serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia.

The 2000s are back and so is everything we love (and hated) from that era. Consider this Y2K favorite the perfect opportunity to break out your makeup brush and bright eyeshadow to recreate the Bratz characters’ exaggerated and glamorous features.

Grab some bright eyeshadow, glitter, and lots of lip gloss! For an in-depth tutorial, watch the full video here.

