Recreate This Bratz Dolls Makeup Tutorial By Celebrity MUA Anika Kai

Looking for a last-minute makeup look for Halloween to show off your makeup skills while bringing some Y2k nostalgia? Try this Bratz Dolls look.

Bratz Doll Halloween Tutorial

Source: Anika Kai / @AnikaStewart

It’s late in the game and you need a quick look that will be a hit. Whether you’re trick-or-treating or serving the treaters or headed to a Halloween party tonight, this last-minute look shows off your makeup skills and serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia.

The 2000s are back and so is everything we love (and hated) from that era. Consider this Y2K favorite the perfect opportunity to break out your makeup brush and bright eyeshadow to recreate the Bratz characters’ exaggerated and glamorous features.

Grab some bright eyeshadow, glitter, and lots of lip gloss! For an in-depth tutorial, watch the full video here.

