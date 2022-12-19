Mary J. Blige Joins The Talk Show Industry With ‘The Wine Down’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige has a new talk show coming soon, and we can’t wait!

Mary J. Blige can now add talk show host to her impressive resume. The “Everything” singer has a new talk show called “The Wine Down” in the works. According to reports, BET is backing Blige’s talk show, and the veteran media company has signed a first-glance non-scripted deal and a second-glance scripted deal with Blige’s production company, Blue Butterfly.

“The Wine Down” is set to feature the most prominent celebrities, influencers, and politicians for thought-provoking, unadulterated conversations over glasses of wine that will probably come from the mogul’s wine label, Sun Goddess, that she launched with Italian winemaker Marco Fantinel in 2020.

Blige is excited and grateful for her latest venture and assures her fans that many more endeavors will come. “BET has been one of my biggest supporters throughout my career. Being able to now create together, for them to be so supportive of my vision for the type of content I will create is something I am grateful and excited for. We already have multiple projects in the works and there is much more to come,” said Blige.

We absolutely adore the Queen of Hip-Hop and R&B and can’t wait to see what “The Wine Down” is all about. We will have our glasses ready!

