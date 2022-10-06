Mary J Blige Casually Slays In A $4,000 Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J Blige showed us just how swaggy her days off are. The Queen of Hip Hop and R&B took a much-needed day off from her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to serve up a top-tier style look. Blige partnered her signature blonde hair with a white top with a cut-out on the torso, white jeans, a $4,000 green Louis Vuitton varsity jacket, and matching sneakers that retail for $1,360.

This is a casual look for the knee-boot slayer. The Grammy-Award-winning artist is known for her extensive boot collection. We rarely get to experience her in sneakers.

Blige has been rocking a number of jaw-dropping looks during her tour. For her stop in Atlanta, the singer wore a skin tight black and white Balenciaga catsuit that hugged all of her curves.

For her stop in Detroit, the 51-year-old entertainer stunned in a diamond encrusted corset bodysuit.

And for her her stop in DC, Blige oozed futuristic vibes in a green, long-sleeve shorts ensemble, with green boots and green glasses.

Hey, Mary! Your name must be ranch, cuz you be dressin’! *Dun dun tissss* Our girl looks amazing! I love that she dons a new ensemble for each stop. This woman has looks, and you’re going to see them all!

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Shows Off Her Killer Fashion During Her Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

5 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Is The Queen Of Bikinis

Mary J. Blige Serves Golden Goddess Vibes In Custom Crochet Look With Eye-Candy Davinchi