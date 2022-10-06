HomeStyle & Fashion

Mary J Blige Casually Slays In A $4,000 Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket

This might be the first time we've seen Mary J Blige in a pair of sneakers.

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Mary J Blige showed us just how swaggy her days off are. The Queen of Hip Hop and R&B took a much-needed day off from her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour to serve up a top-tier style look. Blige partnered her signature blonde hair with a white top with a cut-out on the torso, white jeans, a $4,000 green Louis Vuitton varsity jacket, and matching sneakers that retail for $1,360.

This is a casual look for the knee-boot slayer. The Grammy-Award-winning artist is known for her extensive boot collection. We rarely get to experience her in sneakers.

Blige has been rocking a number of jaw-dropping looks during her tour. For her stop in Atlanta, the singer wore a skin tight black and white Balenciaga catsuit that hugged all of her curves.

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

For her stop in Detroit, the 51-year-old entertainer stunned in a diamond encrusted corset bodysuit.

Mary J. Blige With Queen Naija In Concert

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

And for her her stop in DC, Blige oozed futuristic vibes in a green, long-sleeve shorts ensemble, with green boots and green glasses.

Mary J. Blige In Concert

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Hey, Mary! Your name must be ranch, cuz you be dressin’! *Dun dun tissss* Our girl looks amazing! I love that she dons a new ensemble for each stop. This woman has looks, and you’re going to see them all!

