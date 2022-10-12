HomeStyle & FashionFashion

Mary J. Blige Has Been A Complete Style Muse On Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’

Although we love Mary's hit songs, her ensembles keep us on the edge of our seats.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Mary J. Blige style

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Mary J. Blige has been giving us life in the fashion department on her “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour.”

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour - Inglewood, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Last night, Mary J. Blige performed at the Kia Stadium in Inglewood, CA rocking a custom Matthew Reisman look. The black and gold ensemble featured a gold chain bustier over a long sleeve black bodysuit. Her matching gold chain chaps connected to her black and gold chain, knee-high boots.

Of course, Mary’s accessories were on point. Staying true to her fly girl aesthetic, the Grammy award-winning singer donned doorknocker gold earrings, gold chain necklaces and a bracelet, and oversized black sunglasses. Her long, blonde tresses were worn in a half up, half down ‘do.

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour - Inglewood, CA

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

This look aligns with Mary’s fashionable tour attire, which has been taking center stage lately. Although we love Mary’s hit songs, her ensembles keep us on the edge of our seats. Her latest custom concert looks have been all that and then some. From Matthew Reisman to Angel Brinks, Mary has been eating on these stages, proving why she is the queen of hip-hop and style.

We are here for Mary J. Blige’s concert style and can’t wait to see what the diva sports next. Which tour look has been your favorite so far?

DON’T MISS…

Mary J. Blige Performs In A Black And Gold Matthew Reisman Look And We’re In Love

5 Times Mary J. Blige Was Our Style Goals

Mary J Blige Casually Slays In A $4,000 Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket

Mary J. Blige , Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added
House Of BET - Day 1
Celebrity News  |  Shamika Sanders

Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill Announce Split After 2 Years Of Marriage

Jenifer Lewis Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Prayers Up: Brandy Norwood Reportedly Hospitalized For Possible Seizure

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Cardi B Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With A Burlesque-Themed Party

Mary J. Blige Good Morning Gorgeous Tour - Inglewood, CA
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Mary J. Blige Has Been A Complete Style Muse On Her ‘Good Morning Gorgeous Tour’

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close