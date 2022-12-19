Lori Harvey Talks Confidence And Self-Love In Essence’s ‘Black Love’ Issue

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey graces the cover of Essence‘s January/February ‘Black Love’ issue looking bold and beautiful. The SKN by LH CEO strikes an effortless pose wearing only a gold necklace and her flawless, brown skin.

In honoring the many forms of love in its ‘Black Love’ issue, Essence sat down to chat with the model and entrepreneur about her self-love journey. Harvey has made headlines dating high-profile men and doing it her way.

“I know my worth, and I know my value. I’m not going to compromise that, or settle, or accept anything less than what I know I deserve. That’s where I’m at in my life right now. I’m not compromising my peace and happiness for anything or anybody,” stated the socialite.

Lori Harvey on being selfish

“I feel like it’s always been [about] me attached to something or someone. This time, it’s about me. Self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little self-ish right now. It’s my time.”

“But what I would love for people to know is that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out, but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye,”

Harvey also discussed her upbringing, career, and how she is confident in all of the choices she’s made thus far in her life. “Every decision that I have made has got me to the place that I’m at in my life, as a woman-and the mindset that I’m in, and the growth that I’ve made, and this level of clarity and maturity, so I don’t think I would say I regret anything,” remarked Harvey.

