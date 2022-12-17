Newsletter
Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Green Swimsuit

Cardi B gave us body goals when she posed in this green one piece.

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Cardi B got stylish in a green swimsuit and matching green and blue cover up over the weekend when she posted a sexy Instagram video of herself modeling off her tropical look while serving face and body in the process.

For this beach look, the rapper was all smiles as she served in a trendy green one piece swim suit that fit the rapper like a glove and was sure to show off her killer curves and toned body. She paired the look with matching beach cover up and white sandals and certainly gave us hair envy when she wore her locs curled and parted down the middle. The round out her effortless slay, the rapper served face and body while modeling the sexy look for her millions of Instagram followers.
Check out the sexy video below.

Is anyone else obsessed with the talented rapper’s killer style like we are? We’re just loving this tropical look on the global superstar and can’t wait to see more of her killer style! What do you think? Would you rock this look?

Close